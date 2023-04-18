Liam Neeson's Line Delivery in This New York Rangers Video Is Incredible
The N-H-L Stanley Cup Playoffs are here and they include the New York Rangers. We know this because Liam Neeson, who has a very specific set of skills, offered a very specific line reading on a very specific bit of dialogue in a video destined to be played on the Madison Square Garden scoreboard.
Whatever the team spent, it was worth it.
"Listen to me very carefully. I don't know who you are. I don't know what you're looking for, but I can tell you this: you'd better start watching the New York Rangers in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Got it?"
This is how I'm going to answer my own phone for as long as the Rangers are alive. Maybe throw together some ambient screams and foreboding music together in Adobe Premier and really make it pop.