Levi Onwuzurike Has an All-Timer of a Quote After Getting Drafted by the Lions
The Detroit Lions selected Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike with the 41st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and he immediately unleashed a Hall of Fame-level quote.
Onwuzurike was immediately made available to the press and proceeded to swear several times and dropped this into the assembled reporters' laps:
I have a feeling he won't be available to the press for a while and that's a damn shame.
The Lions have started this draft really well. With the seventh pick in the first round they secured Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, who could be a generational talent at the position. In the second round they continued to secure beef for the lines with Onwuzurike, who is a quick, powerful defensive tackle at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds. Both Sewell and Onwuzurike opted out of the 2020 season and still got drafted high. That tells you how talented they are.
Now the Lions will get Onwuzurike some media training, which sucks, because I already love his attitude.