Le'Veon Bell Gets Vote of Confidence From Jets General Manager Joe Douglas By Ryan Phillips | Jan 06 2020

Le'Veon Bell had the worst season of his career in 2019 but on Monday New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas gave him a vote of confidence.

During an appearance on The Michael Kay Show Monday, Douglas claimed he was excited about having Bell on his roster, and called him "a very good player." He continued:

“We value Le’Veon,” Douglas said. “We value the competitor. We value the teammate. We’re excited [for him] being in our program another year, going through our offseason again."

The 2019 campaign was Bell's first with the Jets after signing a $52.5 million contract in free agency. It also followed him sitting out the 2018 season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This season, Bell rushed for just 789 yards and three touchdowns on 245 carries. He averaged a brutal 3.2 yards per carry. While he added 66 receptions for 461 yards and a touchdown, Bell just wasn't the offensive force the Jets thought they were signing.

Honestly, Douglas had to say he was excited about having Bell back because of his contract. They Jets can't release him because of the cap hit they would take. And, frankly, no one is going to trade for him because of that deal. He'll be back whether the Jets actually want him or not.

Douglas giving Bell a vote of confidence doesn't mean as much as you would initially think.