Les Miles Told Ja'Marr Chase He Couldn't Play Receiver Coming Out of High School
All of the hand-wringing that took place in the immediate aftermath of the Cincinnati Bengals' selection of Ja'Marr Chase with the No. 5 overall pick of this year's draft was for naught. Any worries about how long it would take Chase to adjust to the pro game after taking 2020 off was also for naught. Anybody who was quick to declare him a bust after his case of the dropsies in the preseason was wrong. Ja'Marr Chase is freaking legit.
It is easy to watch greatness unfold before our eyes and proclaim it to be so, as everybody did throughout Chase's 81-catch, 1,455-yard, 13-touchdown rookie season. On the flip side, it is very hard to predict greatness before it happens. This is why good NFL GMs and, to perhaps a greater extent, good college recruiters are so valued. Both in and out of sports, it is extraordinarily difficult to look at somebody or something and accurately foresee what they can become.
Now that I've acknowledged all that, Les Miles got it super duper wrong when he apparently told Chase he couldn't play receiver when the stud rookie was coming out of high school.
Hoo boy. That is an all-time whiff.
Chase just barely missed out on the Miles era at LSU, joining the program in 2018 as a freshman while Miles was dismissed in 2016. We are all fortunate he did.