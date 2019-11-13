Les Miles Has Some Thoughts on the Shape of the Earth By Kyle Koster | Nov 13 2019 Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sports are filled with some weirdos and, as such, we're privy to plenty of divergent thoughts on the shape of the Earth. Kyrie Irving made big news by doubling down on a conspiracy theory before backing away from it and apologizing.

Les Miles, long a fellow who marches to the beat of his own drum, got philosophical or maybe literal about the topography contour of our planet in response to a fairly simple question today.

Les Miles on what he's learned since leaving OK State:



“The earth is round, generally speaking. There’s some areas where it’s flat but mostly round.”



Amazing. Simply amazing. pic.twitter.com/GExecCUBbl — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 13, 2019

Neither Louisiana or Kanas is known for its mountains. One program has been more successful than the other, so maybe Miles is driving at some sort of metaphor here. Either way, great to see Jayhawks fans and media getting the total Les Experience.