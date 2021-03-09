Roundup: Les Miles Out at Kansas; Dak Prescott Gets Huge Contract; 'Justice League' Leaked on HBO Max
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 9, 2021, 7:00 AM EST
Les Miles out at Kansas after misconduct allegations ... CDC says fully vaccinated people can socialize without masks, distancing ... Jury selection paused in Derek Chauvin trial ... Record number of unaccompanied migrant children held in U.S. facilities ... Pressure grows for the U.S. to boycott 2022 Winter Olympics in China ... Dow futures rose after a big Monday rally ... Top Republican senator Roy Blunt will retire ... Burger King's tweets have the company in hot water ... Zach Snyder's 'Justice League' accidentally leaked on HBO Max ... Jason Sudeikis thanked Olivia Wilde at Critics Choice Awards ... Bam Margera hospitalized with staph infection ... Papa John is back in the news ... Dak Prescott finally got a huge payday from the Cowboys ... Titans trade Isaiah Wilson to the Dolphins ... The Red Sox thanked Jackie Bradley Jr. ... Are these leaks of the new Bengals jersey? ...
John Oliver did a deep dive on America's unemployment system:
The latest "This Week in Unnecessary Censorship":
Blues Traveler -- "Hook"
Alabama Shakes -- "Always Alright" on Saturday Night Live