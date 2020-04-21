Leonard Fournette Trade Wouldn't Net Jaguars Much
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 20 2020
Leonard Fournette is on the trade block and the Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly been discussing deals with other teams for more than a month. Any deal the Jaguars do likely won't land them much in return, as Fournette has been a disappointment thus far in his career.
The Jaguars have been out of love with Fournette for a while, though he was decent during the 2019 season. Despite what he did last season, he has never lived up to the billing that got him drafted with the fourth pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. When you throw in the acrimonious relationship he's had with Jacksonville's front office, he's just not an attractive trade target.
Fournette wound up rushing for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns on 265 carries (4.3 yards per carry) in 2019. He also caught 76 passes for 522 yards. But he wasn't terribly explosive and was incredibly inefficient as a receiver out of the backfield. while he played in 15 games in 2019, he missed 11 in his first two seasons. Do we even know if he can stay healthy long-term?
Fournette was a beast at LSU but hasn't shown that same burst and game-breaking ability in the NFL. He's heading into the final year of his contract, though the Jags can exercise a fifth-year option on him. He's set to make $4.16 million next season, which is an affordable deal. But no one is going to give up much for him.
Fournette is a depreciated asset at this point and the Jags would be selling him near the bottom of the market. They can't expect to get much in return.