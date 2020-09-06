Leonard Fournette Endearing Himself to Tom Brady Using Memes
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 06 2020
Leonard Fournette just signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After spending training camp across the state, he needs to do something to stand out in such a crowded backfield. He seems to be off to a great start, hitting Tom Brady right where it means most to him - cheesy social media wisecracking. And folks, Brady is down.
Fournette also posted this #squadgoals type photoshop of himself, Brady and the rest of the Buccaneers star-studded skill players.
Obviously, this a photoshop, but until you understand what it's a photoshop of, I don't think the message really gets across. The original fake is from a few years ago and it was supposed to be Magic Johnson rolling into a game flanked by Jack Nicholson, Mike Tyson, Madonna, Eddie Murphy, Prince and Michael Jackson. According to Snopes, Snoop Dogg was the first person to help it go viral back in 2017.
It pops up now and then, most recently a week ago, prompting a new series of articles debunking it.
Origins aside, what a way for the Bucs to think about themselves. This is a group that has played as many NFL games together as the people in the original photoshop. So much for keeping expectations low.