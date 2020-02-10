Leonard Fournette Put On a Show Against Syracuse
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Leonard Fournette had himself another good day, even if the team around him did not. The Heisman favorite put up big numbers again, this time on the road in the Carrier Dome against Syracuse. Fournette finished the day with 244 yards on 26 carries and had 2 touchdowns. Meanwhile, the LSU offense and defense combined to have 14 penalties totaling 119 yards with the worst, an illegal formation penalty, coming on an 87-yard Fournette touchdown run in the third quarter when the Tigers had a 24-10 lead.
LSU went on to win 34-24. Fournette is averaging 210 yards and has eight touchdowns through three games.
This one didn’t stand, but my God is he fast.
