Lenny Dykstra Signs Deal to Fight Bagel Boss Guy; Will it Get Sanctioned? By Brian Alexander Giuffra | Sep 06 2019

Chris “Bagel Boss Guy” Morgan inked a deal to fight in Damon Feldman’s celebrity boxing promotion last month. TMZ is now reporting that Morgan is set to fight former MLB All-Star Lenny Dykstra. No, really:

“We’re told Lenny agreed to a deal and signed the contract on Friday (he’ll be paid a fixed amount of money for the fight) … and will begin training immediately for the September 7th bout in Atlantic City, NJ.”

Oh, and the report added it’s supposed to be officiated by Jackass alum Bam Margera.

Dykstra is 56 years old and that is not much time to get into fighting shape (or any shape). Not that Bagel Boss Guy is Floyd Mayweather or Terence Crawford. As bizarre and hilarious as this all is, you have to wonder if New Jersey will actually sanction such a showdown. If this turns out to be anything other than a joke, they would be putting both fighters at real risk of serious harm.

At least we will know soon enough on fight night 2019 (September 7).