Roundup: Lena Headey Gets Married; Joe Musgrove Dominates the Mets; Eagles Stay Undefeated
Teen arrested in amusement park shooting ... Studies find higher COVID death rates among Republicans than Democrats ... Hurricane Julia makes landfall in Nicaragua ... Dow futures down heading into Monday ... Lena Headey got married ... This might be the strangest midterm election ever ... Celebrities respond to Kanye West's anti-Semitic tweet ... "Smile" beat "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile" at box office ... Georgia reclaims No. 1 ranking ... Rashaad Penny suffered a broken leg ... The Eagles improved to 5-0 ... The Giants stunned the Packers in London ... Joe Musgrove led the Padres past the Mets ... Sean McVay opened up on the Rams' struggles ...
Watch Joe Musgrove and the Padres dominate Game 3 of the NL wild card game.
Saturday Night Live tackled the Try Guys controversy.
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd showed up together at NY Comic Con.
Justin Tucker, "system kicker."
The Rolling Stones -- "Brown Sugar"