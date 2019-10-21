Leighton Vander Esch Suffers Neck Injury, Leaves Sunday Night Game By Ryan Phillips | Oct 20 2019 Al Pereira/Getty Images

Leighton Vander Esch has become one of the Dallas Cowboys' best defenders in just two seasons with the franchise. The second-team All-Pro was up to his old tricks, flying around the field Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he suffered what looked like an ugly neck injury.

Check the play below:

Leighton Vander Esch to the locker room with a neck injury pic.twitter.com/DJFke2FIeI — Mark Powell (@jim_joyce_hater) October 21, 2019

You can see Vander Esch (number 55) get his neck crunched downward by the Dallas Goedert. He also took a shot on the top of his head.

Vander Esch was down on the field for a bit:

Cowboys doctor looks like he’s gonna tell Vander Esch to smoke a pack of cigs pic.twitter.com/PVmue3LHrf — Northeast Degenerates (@NEdegenerate) October 21, 2019

He eventually walked off and into the medical tent, then the locker room. He is questionable to return. We'll update you on his status as we hear more.