VIDEO: All Nine of Leicester City's Goals Against Southampton

By Ryan Phillips | Oct 25 2019

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal with Ayoze Perez of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Leicester City at St Mary's Stadium on October 25, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Leicester City went nuts on Friday night, blasting Southampton 9-0 setting a record for the biggest win by an away team in Premier League history.

The Foxes went up 1-0 in the 10th minute, as Ben Chilwell bagged the opener:

Then Southampton's Ryan Bertrand earned a red card in the 12th minute for a vicious tackle. It took a video review to spot the tackle, but in replay the offense was clear:

Youri Tielemans gave Leicester a 2-0 lead in the 17th minute:

Then Ayoze Perez began his assault on Southampton, bagging the first goal of his hat-trick in the 19th minute:

Perez was at it again in the 39th minute to increase the lead to 4-0. He crept behind the defense and scored a beauty off a gorgeous cross:

Jamie Vardy got in o the action soon after that, as he smashed home a goal from on the doorstep in the 45th minute:

Perez finished off his hat-trick in the 57th minute with a left-footed shot after a beautiful ball in. 6-0 Leicester:

Just a minute later, Vardy rushed back down the pitch and headed home his second and Leicester's seventh:

After 20 minutes of relative silence, James Maddison stood over a free kick and was clinical in his execution, finding the back of the net to make it 8-0 in the 85th miute:

In the 93rd minute, Leicester was awarded a penalty kick and Vardy stepped up to take it. Obviously he finished it, finishing his hat-trick and giving the Foxes a 9-0 win:

Leicester is having a brilliant season and now sits second on the Premier League table behind Liverpool.