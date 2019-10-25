VIDEO: All Nine of Leicester City's Goals Against Southampton By Ryan Phillips | Oct 25 2019 Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Leicester City went nuts on Friday night, blasting Southampton 9-0 setting a record for the biggest win by an away team in Premier League history.

The Foxes went up 1-0 in the 10th minute, as Ben Chilwell bagged the opener:

Then Southampton's Ryan Bertrand earned a red card in the 12th minute for a vicious tackle. It took a video review to spot the tackle, but in replay the offense was clear:

Youri Tielemans gave Leicester a 2-0 lead in the 17th minute:

Then Ayoze Perez began his assault on Southampton, bagging the first goal of his hat-trick in the 19th minute:

Perez was at it again in the 39th minute to increase the lead to 4-0. He crept behind the defense and scored a beauty off a gorgeous cross:

Jamie Vardy got in o the action soon after that, as he smashed home a goal from on the doorstep in the 45th minute:

Perez finished off his hat-trick in the 57th minute with a left-footed shot after a beautiful ball in. 6-0 Leicester:

Just a minute later, Vardy rushed back down the pitch and headed home his second and Leicester's seventh:

After 20 minutes of relative silence, James Maddison stood over a free kick and was clinical in his execution, finding the back of the net to make it 8-0 in the 85th miute:

In the 93rd minute, Leicester was awarded a penalty kick and Vardy stepped up to take it. Obviously he finished it, finishing his hat-trick and giving the Foxes a 9-0 win:

Leicester is having a brilliant season and now sits second on the Premier League table behind Liverpool.