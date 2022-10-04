LeGarrette Blount Fought a Parent at a Youth Football Game, Apologized on Twitter
LeGarrette Blount, the former NFL running back, was involved in a fight at a youth football game over the weekend. According to TMZ the incident took place in Gilbert, Arizona following a 12-and-under game. Blount apparently got into it with some parents after something was said in the handshake line and drones were there to capture video of him punching someone.
He also sprinted down the field for an unknown reason.
Blount tweeted and explanation and apology saying, "The video shared does not display all off the details and events that transpired."
Blount played for seven teams in nearly a decade in the NFL. When he was at Oregon he famously sucker-punched a Boise State player after a game.
Police are investigating the incident.