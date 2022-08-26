Lee Westwood Criticizes PGA Tour For Doing What LIV is Doing
Lee Westwood criticized the PGA Tour for copying LIV and also complained that they were making prizes bigger. Westwood appears to be greatly offended by the new events that the PGA Tour announced earlier telling Golf Digest, "Hopefully, at some point they will all choke on their words. And hopefully, they will be held to account as we were in the early days."
"I'm not convinced by the strategic alliance because I've seen how the PGA Tour has behaved over the years," Westwood said. "There's not much 'give.' They have always been bullies and now they are getting their comeuppance. All the PGA Tour has done since Tiger [Woods] came on tour is up the prize purses. In turn, that has taken all the best players from Europe away from the European Tour. They've had to play in the States, taking all their world ranking points with them. That was their strategy: 'Put up the money. Get all the players. Hog all the world ranking points.' Which becomes self-perpetuating. What we have seen over the last few months is just LIV doing what the PGA Tour has done for the last 25 years."
The logic pretzel is eating its own tail. First he criticizes the PGA Tour for upping the prize purses for more than two decades (Tiger has been on tour since the 90's), but the part about taking the players is really great. It was a problem when the PGA Tour was doing it, but now that LIV is doing it is good somehow? Doesn't seem like the gotcha! he thinks it is. At least he didn't take a shot at the media he was speaking to.