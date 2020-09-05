Lee Corso Would Not Play College Football Until Spring 2021
By Liam McKeone | Sep 05 2020
Lee Corso is a legendary figure in the college football community and a staple of ESPN's College GameDay. He, along with the rest of the crew, will have to cope with having a set with no fans as they tour around the country to preview the games that will still be played.
Those games don't include any from the Big Ten or PAC-12. At least for now. but in College GameDay's first show of the 2020 season, Corso expressed his support for the decision those conferences made to push off football until the spring. He's a man who would rather err on the side of caution.
It's notable Corso said this, while on a college football pregame show, for games that are being played this weekend. And it's hard to disagree. Corso is as aware of the dangers of the pandemic as anybody, being in the high-risk range with his age.
It's also hard to disagree. College football is important, both in how people value that escape from real life and in the economic regard for schools and networks. It is not as important as the safety and well-being of those who would be putting on the show. But some conferences will march forward. Hopefully it doesn't end up being the big mistake that it appears it could be.