Lee Corso Should Decide 'College GameDay' Picks Based Off Quality of Props He Can Use

ESPN's @CollegeGameDay team has done an amazing job w/ Lee Corso's backyard all season. Kudos to ESPN producers @drewgallagher @jimmyg44 and Patrick Abrahams, whose creative touches include a giant elephant, mascots and a putting green. Via @ItsAnnaNegron: https://t.co/aaQR3x50rR pic.twitter.com/C6lnziU1J3