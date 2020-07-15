Does LeBron James Deserve a Private Hotel in the Disney Bubble?
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 15 2020
Austin Rivers was on Instagram Live yesterday when he walked by a Disney property and said that LeBron James had the entire building to himself. He was likely joking, but LeBron should probably have his own building.
In addition to being the face of the league, he's also the only guy with enough money to pay for his own small hotel at Disney World for three months. Giannis and Kawhi are superstars who have made a ton of money, but they don't have live at Disney World money.
Disney parks pride themselves on making each guest's stay an unique and memorable experience. LeBron James should be no different. Unless you're talking about the accommodations of his teammates. Then he should be treated differently. You just can't have a decent Taco Tuesday in a kitchenette. I'm sorry. That's just the way it is.