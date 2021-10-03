Enes Kanter Calls Out LeBron James Over Vaccine Stance on CNN
Vaccination status has been the dominant narrative as the 2021-22 NBA season slowly gets off the ground. Every team hosted media days last week and just about every player was asked about whether or not they're vaccinated. The vast majority of players are. But the ones who are not either deflected by claiming it was a personal decision or (incorrectly) citing HIPPA.
As of last count, it was about 90 percent of players who were fully vaccinated. There are a handful of teams with a 100 percent hit rate. The Los Angeles Lakers are one of those teams. LeBron James told reporters last week that he was vaccinated, but opted to not make that fact a statement. LeBron said it wasn't his job to advocate for others to get the vaccine, and merely said he felt it was the best choice for himself and his family after doing his research about it.
Enes Kanter, who rejoined the Celtics this offseason and is never afraid to share his opinion, went on CNN today to talk about LeBron's refusal to join the greater vaccine conversation and said it was both disappointing and ridiculous.
LeBron was going to get criticized by somebody no matter what he said. But it is disappointing for a figure of his stature and influence to opt out of the larger goal of getting as many people vaccinated as possible. It is the only way to bring an end to this pandemic.
But LeBron has made his decision, so we move forward regardless.