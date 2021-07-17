LeBron Tweets at the Haters Who Said Space Jam Couldn't Beat Black Widow at the Box Office
Space Jam: A New Legacy won the box office this weekend, beating Disney's Black Widow which was in its second weekend. I guess LeBron skipping the Olympics paid off. Many people were apparently saying it couldn't be done, which is why LeBron took to Twitter this afternoon to say, "Hi Haters!" There will certainly be no debates about Bugs Bunny's legacy now that he's the only rabbit to carry LeBron James and Michael Jordan to #1 at the box office.
The LeBron interacted with the Space Jam Twitter account.
What has to make Space Jam's win kind of impressive is the fact that Space Jam was available for free if you have an HBO Max subscription. You could sign up for a free trial and watch it at home. Meanwhile, Black Widow, is also available in your home through Disney+, but it costs $30 on top of your subscription.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Watched 'Space Jam' to Psych Self Up For 'Space Jam 2' Premier
Roundup: Tom Brady Won Super Bowl on Torn MCL; Happy 'Space Jam 2' Day; Kremlin Documents Leaked
Roundup: 2021 Emmy Nominations Announced; 'Space Jam 2' NFTs; Olivia Rodrigo to Promote Vaccines at White House
Roundup: Pete Alonso Dominates Home Run Derby; Team USA Loses to Australia; LeBron James Wants to Retire a Laker
Space Jam: A New Legacy got just 31% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes (Black Widow is 80%), but it's fine for what it is. It's a children's movie about cartoons playing basketball inside the Internet and its stuffed with cameos from every WB property. If this ruins your childhood in some way, look inward, hater. Porky Pig raps now. Deal with it.