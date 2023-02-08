LeBron James Dropped an F-Bomb in His Speech After Breaking Kareem's Record
LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. LeBron scored 20 in the first half and 16 in the third quarter to move past Kareem. The game immediately stopped so LeBron could be properly honored. Eventually, James took the microphone and addressed those in attendance and watching around the world. Clearly overcome with emotion LeBron dropped an F-bomb.
The censors never saw it coming.
An absolutely amazing moment. And it was perfect and real. Possibly the greatest f-bomb in the history of the NBA. There is absolute nothing that LeBron doesn't do better than anyone else.