LeBron James Will Never Win a Stanley Cup Now
By Stephen Douglas
LeBron James recently met the Stanley Cup and seemed quite taken by one of the only trophies he does not own. And now we can safely say that he will never hoist Lord Stanley's Cup as LeBron broke Hockey Superstition Rule No. 1: Don't touch The Cup unless you've earned The Cup.
Is it any coincidence that the Kings have never won a Stanley Cup since LeBron came to Los Angeles? And now he's touched the cup as if it were some common bowl-shaped container for drinking and not the most important trophy in all of sports... that you can also drink beer out of.
The King and the Kings will now revert to their 2011 lifestyles when neither had ever won a title. It's really unfortunate to see an era end like this.