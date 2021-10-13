LeBron James Didn't Like the End of 'Squid Game'
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers dropped thier fifth preseason game on Tuesday night. It was the first time that LeBron, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook (and Carmelo Anthony!) played together. After the game, LeBron did his usual press conference before Anthony Davis took his spot at the "podium." As the two passed each other, they stopped to talk about Squid Game. The interaction was caught on video and it sounds like all the journalists in the room were also itching to talk about the show.
Say what you want about the ending, but what I'm most impressed by is the fact that they had not talked about it until just then. You would think they would have talked in the locker room before the game, but they must have been focused on preparing for work, which is admirable.
Of course, there's also the possibility that there are other players in that locker room who have not finished Netflix's most popular series of all-time. This might be a case where Squid Game talk has been banned in the locker room until everyone has finished.