VIDEO: South Park Mocked LeBron James By Having Cartman Quote Him

South Park went to China this season. The timing was perfect. The NBA was headed to China at the exact same time as Randy Marsh, with the exact same motivation. Since then, South Park has been banned and the NBA could have been banned in China.

On last night's episode, Eric Cartman, who often stands in for the worst people, played the part of LeBron James. Cartman, following a heart attack, was complaining about protesters whose freedom of speech had ramifications that were harming people financially, physically, emotionally and spiritually.

South Park ripped LeBron for his comments on China. I’m dying. pic.twitter.com/yDIxGClpxb — Educated LeBron James (@RobertJPfeifer) October 17, 2019

You know, when Cartman says something, it just sounds even worse. LeBron might need to go Zero Dark LeBron for the entire season.