VIDEO: LeBron James Eats Red Vines on the Bench After Dropping a Season-High 40 Points
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 26 2020
LeBron James expended a lot of energy Tuesday night and clearly just needed a snack on the bench.
After he was pulled near the end of the Lakers' 118-109 win over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, James enjoyed some Red Vines on the bench. That came after he dropped a season-high 40 points, so I'd say it was a perfectly acceptable snack.
Check it out:
And more:
Maybe Red Vines are LeBron's version of a victory cigar?
James was brilliant Tuesday night, scoring 40 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out six assists. The Lakers spoiled Williamson's first matchup against them at Staples Center, despite the rookie's stellar line of 29 points, six rebounds, three asssits and a steal.