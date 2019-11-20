Video: LeBron James and Rajon Rondo Team Up For Gorgeous Alley-Oop By Ryan Phillips | Nov 19 2019

LeBron James and Rajon Rondo ended the first half of the Lakers' matchup with the Thunder Tuesday night in style. With a few seconds left until the break, the two got out ahead of the defense, Rondo peeled off around the 3-point line and threw a perfect lob up for James.

Check this out:

That was incredible and so perfectly timed. It was also Rondo's ninth assist of the first half.

The Lakers led the Thunder 63-53 at the break, James had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Anthony Davis has 19 points, two rebounds, two assists and four steals. LA appears to be on its way to its 12th win of the season against two losses.