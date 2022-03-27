LeBron James Reminds the Fellas to Be a Playa and Not a Player as Lakers Season Slips Away
By Stephen Douglas
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are suddenly clinging to the 9th seed in the Western Conference playoff picture. With nine games remaining in the regular season the Lakers are a half-game up on the New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs are now just one and a half games back. Whatever happens over the next couple weeks, the Lakers season is basically over. That's why LeBron James appears to have shifted his focus to relationship advice.
On Friday evening LeBron treated his wife to dinner with a view and posted, "Hey fellas remember one thing. A woman will always love and vibe with a real true playa. Know the difference between playa and player."
Keep that in mind fellas.