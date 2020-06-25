LeBron James: The NFL Owes Colin Kaepernick an Apology
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 25 2020
LeBron James believes the NFL has some things to make up for. During a chat with Bloomberg on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers star said the league owes Colin Kaepernick an apology for the way it treated him. Kaepernick was heavily criticized for protesting police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem as a member of the San Francisco 49ers back in 2016.
James praised NBA commissioner Adam Silver for listening to the league's players over the years and being proactive when it comes to addressing social issues. He then focused on the NFL, which has been slow to do the same thing. James said the league appears to be listening now but said it owes Kaepernick an official apology for what he was trying to tell the NFL and the world with his protest.
The conversation also included James' longtime business partner Maverick Carter and can been seen in full below: