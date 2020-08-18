LeBron James' New Tune Squad Jersey Will Be the Best Jersey Bugs Bunny Has Ever Worn
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 17 2020
LeBron James debuted the new Tune Squad jerseys for Space Jam 2 on Monday night during the first day of the NBA Playoffs. In a simple and very colorful video, James walks into frame wearing this jersey that looks like something Russell Westbrook to wear to the office before changing into a suit if he had a 9-5 job. Sorry, did that not make sense? Good because neither do these jerseys which are obviously ruining my childhood.
After looking at this uniform for a few minutes, I have decided that my childhood will be okay. As far as jerseys worn by basketball teams consisting of NBA stars and cartoon animals in movies intended for children go this is fine. If anything, this is the best basketball jersey a team consisting of NBA stars and cartoon animals in a movie meant for children has ever worn. The originals were kind of boring.
Beer league softball teams spend more time on logo design than the original Tune Squad did. Bugs Bunny should be thrilled to get a little color in his life. He can pretend he took his talents to South Beach instead of wherever he's been since the first Space Jam. LeBron James doesn't get enough credit for reviving Bunny's career.