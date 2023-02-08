Roundup: LeBron James Breaks NBA Scoring Record; Derek Carr Meeting the Saints; Wrexham Eliminated From FA Cup
LeBron James broke the NBA scoring record ... Highlights from the State of the Union address ... LIV Golf did not exactly rake in the revenue ... Death toll in Turkey-Syria earthquake keeps growing ... Biden will call on Congress to pass strong data privacy protections in State of the Union address ... Navy releases close-up photos of Chinese spy balloon ... Lithium battery fires are a problem ... Fleetwood Mac may be "done" ... Stocks rose after indications inflation is declining ... "La La Land" to become a Broadway musical ... First reactions to "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" are positive ... Kevin Durant, Nets discussing franchise direction ... Derek Carr meeting with the Saints ... 49ers hire Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator ... Miami Hurricanes hiring Lance Guidry as defensive coordinator ... Wrexham was eliminated from the FA Cup on Monday ...
Top free agents playing in Super Bowl LVII [CBS Sports]
Manchester City couldn't keep getting away with it [The Ringer]
LeBron's evolution as a scorer [Sports Illustrated]
Move over Kareem, LeBron is the NBA scoring champ [Yahoo Sports]
Photo of LeBron James breaking the scoring record is epic [The Big Lead]
The Eagles got here by running over everyone [Defector]
Video of LeBron James breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record.
All the highlights from Wrexham's 3-1 loss to Sheffield United in the FA Cup.
Brendan Fraser discussing getting the role in The Whale.
Kenny Rogers -- "The Gambler"