LeBron James Should Be Mic'd Up For Every Playoff Game
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 21 2020
LeBron James was mic'd up for the second game of his Los Angeles Lakers' first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers dominated in a 111-88 victory, but LeBron's work on the mic dwarfed what he did on the court.
Seeing how locked in James is from warmups through the end of the game -- including during his time on the bench -- is pretty incredible. Also hearing him celebrate his teammates successes is awesome. At one point he almost lost it over a move Anthony Davis' put on Hassan Whiteside.
Check it out:
This is a weird combination of LeBron just having fun but also being really intense. He's the undisputed face of the league and it wouldn't be a bad idea for the NBA to just mic him up as often as possible. I'm am fully endorsing this idea.