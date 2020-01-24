Do You Believe LeBron Really Believes the Lakers Don't Need to Add at Trade Deadline?
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 24 2020
LeBron James was asked if he believes the Lakers need to add another player before the upcoming February 6th trade deadline. His answer, that the Lakers have enough and essentially need to continue to improving from within, raised my eyebrow:
I'd be pretty surprised if LeBron actually feels this way inside. He can act like he doesn't have front office influence all he wants, but from the outside it feels more likely than not that Kyle Kuzma is going to finish this season elsewhere and in return Los Angeles will get a veteran player who is a better fit to help them win now -- perhaps Andre Iguodala, perhaps someone else.
What the Lakers do or don't do at the trade deadline will provide a better glimpse into LeBron's true thinking than his answer to this question.