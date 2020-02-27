LeBron James Posted Shot of Brutal Dunk on Josh Hart to Instagram
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 26 2020
LeBron James isn't going to let former teammate Josh Hart forget about the dunk he threw down on him Wednesday night. In fact, it's now been immortalized on James' Instagram account.
During the Lakers' matchup with the Pelicans Tuesday night, James did this to Hart:
And on Wednesday, LeBron posted the following shot to his Instagram account:
That's cold, man.
LeBron was outstanding Tuesday night in his first showdown with Zion Williamson. James scored 40 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists in 34 minutes. He owned the game from start to finish, then topped it off by eating some Red Vines on the bench during in the fourth quarter.
While Williamson was good (29 points, six rebounds), LeBron proved that he's still the alpha dog in the Western Conference. Posting his posterization of Josh Hart on Instagram is just a little reminder. Especially after Hart took shots at the Lakers on his podcast.