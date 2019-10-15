Hong Kong Protesters Are Burning LeBron James Jerseys By Stephen Douglas | Oct 15 2019 Lampson Yip - Clicks Images/Getty Images

Protesters are burning LeBron James jerseys in Hong Kong. This is an expected part of the fallout from LeBron's semi-no-comment about the Daryl Morey / China situation. It's a rough look for LeBron, who talked to Jon Stewart just a couple months ago on HBO about speaking up about social issues.

More hypocrisy from @KingJames: In August, James told Jon Stewart he'd keep speaking out on social issues even if its negatively affects his popularity, agrees w/ Stewart likening him to Muhammad Ali. pic.twitter.com/81XhUNiIWf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 15, 2019

LeBron said that he would speak up even thought it meant losing popularity. With his brief comments on Morey this week LeBron may have lost fans in Hong Kong and America, but he kept the door open to grow his popularity in China. And ultimately, increase his wealth.

Hong Kong is the latest city willing to burn @KingJames jerseys after his China remarks --- via @ysteinbuch & @nypost https://t.co/5GNtGg4V0Z — ⚰Tomb Durante ? (@TomDurante) October 15, 2019

If you look at the pictures in these tweets, you'll see protesters are wearing all sorts of NBA gear. Easy to imagine that they will turn to those once they run out of LeBron jerseys.