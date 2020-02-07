LeBron James Dunk Results in What Might Be His Best Basketball Picture Ever
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 07 2020
LeBron James, 35, is having another incredible season. His 17th season to be exact. During his 1245th regular season game, he broke away for a dunk and threw down a pretty great reverse. It was classic LeBron. Speed, power, skill. All that usual LeBron James stuff. The only difference was this one was captured, mid-dunk, by a photographer and boy is it breathtaking.
This is an icon image for an iconic player. Possibly his best in-dunk picture since the Dwyane Wade alley-oop. You want to talk about a new NBA logo, this makes as much sense as any other image. In year 17. Thank you for LeBron James.