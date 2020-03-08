LeBron James Brings Drake to Son's High School Game
By William Pitts | Mar 08 2020
Sometimes you have to feel for "Bronny" James. Imagine being in his shoes. You're already in a pressure-packed position as it is -- the son of arguably the most visible figure in all of sports -- and as you're trying to forge your own career path, that spotlight is starting to reflect on you. ESPN is airing your school's games live.
And then your dad has to go and bring friggin' Drake to watch your game courtside.
So, hey, no pressure.
I think my favorite part of this is Savannah, LeBron's wife, just focusing on the game like Drake isn't even there, while her husband is chatting it up with his friend. This is high school sports in a nutshell.