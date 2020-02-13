Tristan Thompson Is Still Jealous That LeBron James Can Eat Omelettes and Loaded French Toast Every Day
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 13 2020
LeBron James is playing in his 16th NBA All-Star game this weekend so The Athletic's Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd talked to people around the league to get new stories about the future Hall of Famer. Some of them are funny, some of them are heartwarming, all of them are reverential. You should head over to The Athletic to read them all, but here's one that makes him seem both human and inhuman, no matter how you feel about King James.
This comes from LeBron's former Cavaliers teammate, Tristan Thompson. Via The Athletic:
He has the worst f--king diet ever. Ask him what he eats for breakfast. He has like five french toast, drowns it in syrup with strawberries and bananas. Then he has like a four-egg omelette and then he goes and just f--king dunks on somebody. It doesn’t make sense.
LeBron famously spends a ton of money on his body. Maybe he does that so he's in the best shape, or maybe he just does it so he can eat whatever he wants. Either way, its unfair to the rest of us. Even other professional athletes.
He eats like s--. I remember one year I tried to eat like he ate and it just didn’t work out. I started gaining weight and said, “F--k this.” I mean it works for him. He loves sweets. He loves sweets. He eats desserts and French toast. It’s crazy how his body just burns it.
Oh, to have the metabolism of a... 35-year-old? Maybe he is an alien.