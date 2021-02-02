Richard Jefferson is a Big Fan of Courtside Karen on Instagram
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 2, 2021, 1:09 AM EST
Richard Jefferson and LeBron James are supposed to be buddies, but there might be cracks showing in that bromance.
After James' on-court incident with the now-dubbed "Courtside Karen" during a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks Monday night, it was revealed Jefferson might have some awkward social media activity. He has apparently "liked" a ton of James' nemesis' photos on Instagram.
Juliana Carlos is the wife of Chris Carlos and is extremely active on IG. Chris was apparently talking trash to LeBron all game, and the two were going back and forth, eventually Juliana started yelling at James, causing the officials and security to step in. She was eventually thrown out as a result of the incident.
Apparently, Jefferson is a big fan of her work on Instagram. Check this out:
Jefferson already jumped in and responded:
You can't just turn on your bro like that! LeBron got you a ring in 2016 and this is how you repay him? Not cool, man.