LeBron James Made Things Worse Today

By Bobby Burack | Oct 15 2019

SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: #23 LeBron James of Los Angeles Lakers in action during NBA China Games 2019 between Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, China. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)
Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

LeBron James has addressed his controversial comments regarding the NBA-China situation today after practice. If anything, he made the situation worse. James now claims he is done talking about the NBA's China problems because he isn't a politician.

It's bizarre that James would say he isn't addressing the issue again, when he never did in the first place. He didn't specifically address the China situation in his first comments about Daryl Morey's Hong Kong tweet Monday night. Instead, he stood afraid and acted like a sellout.

James is right, he isn't a politician. But did he think he used to be? Was he a politician when he spoke out against Donald Trump? Or when he said NFL owners had a "slave mentality?" It appears James has totally forgotten he made a promise that he would never just "shut up in dribble." And being "more than athlete" must not apply when it could impact his bottom line, clearly.

This is a messy situation, and somehow, nine days in, nobody looks worse than LeBron James.