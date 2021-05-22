Charles Barkley: NBA 'Doesn't Have the Balls' to Suspend LeBron James
Nobody can ever say Charles Barkley doesn't speak his mind, consequences be damned. The Inside The NBA analyst had another blunt soundbite today when discussing the recent LeBron James-COVID protocol situation.
If you didn't hear, LeBron got in trouble because he violated the NBA's health and safety protocols when he attended an event for his tequila brand this week. He won't face any suspension for that violation, though, because apparently the event did not cross the arbitrary risk threshold the league established. Barkley, appearing on the Jenkins and Jones podcast, said the league "doesn't have the balls" to suspend LeBron.
It's hard to disagree. If just about anyone else had gone to an unsanctioned event where COVID could have been a problem, they would have been put into health and safety protocols at minimum and perhaps suspended due to the rule-breaking. But it's LeBron James, ratings king, on the eve of the first round of the playoffs. One does not need to be well-practiced in reading between the lines to understand that LeBron is not going to miss any time because of this.
Which is frustrating. But it is what it is.