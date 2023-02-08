LeBron James Broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Scoring Record on a Fadeaway Jumper
LeBron James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer. LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record, which was set less than a year before he was born, that's to a high-scoring performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder with family, friends and celebrities courtside, and a national audience watching on TNT.
James scored 20 points in the first half. Towards the end of halftime he sat down behind the basket to talk to his sons, Bronny and Bryce. LeBron asked them if he should go get it over the next two quarters, pointing out he only needed eight points a quarter. Bronny told him to "go ahead." He went ahead and scored 16 in the third.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was in attendance. The camera kept cutting to him throughout the game and he remained stoic.
Until LeBron scored the basket to get within one.
He broke the record a few seconds later on a fadeaway jumper. No skyhook required.
The game was then paused as a video played as the court was basically stormed by media and fans.