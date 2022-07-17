LeBron James on Boston Fans: 'They're Racist as F'
We may have another viral moment from the latest episode of LeBron James' show, The Shop. During a conversation that featured Daniel Kaluuya and Marcus Rashford, James explained why he hates Boston. Put simply, using his own words, "they're racist."
"Why do you hate Boston?"
"Cuz they racist as f-ck. That's why. They will say anything. And it’s fine. I mean, it’s my life, f–k I’ve been dealing with it my whole life. I don’t mind it. I hear it. If I hear somebody close by, I check them real quick, then move onto the game. They’re going to say whatever the f–k they want to say.”
This will surely not be mentioned when the Lakers visit the Celtics this season.