VIDEO: LeBron James Knocks Over Blazers Courtside Waitress, Makes a New Friend By Stephen Douglas | Dec 07 2019 LeBron James

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Trail Blazers in Portland on Friday night, 136-113. For the second game in a row, LeBron crossed the boundary line on the basketball court and commentators took notice.

This time it was ESPN's Doris Burke doing play-by-play as LeBron knocked over a Blazers courtside waitress, helped her up and gave her a hug before continuing to dominate Portland.

LeBron knocked over the waitress and helped her right back up ? pic.twitter.com/jYopzglhok — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 7, 2019

With the win, the Lakers kept pace with the Milwaukee Bucks for the best record in NBA, 20-3. James finished with 31 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds. Anthony Davis had 39 on 21 field goal attempts. The Blazers dropped to 9-14 on the season. At least someone was nice to their servers.