VIDEO: LeBron James Knocks Over Blazers Courtside Waitress, Makes a New Friend
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 07 2019
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Trail Blazers in Portland on Friday night, 136-113. For the second game in a row, LeBron crossed the boundary line on the basketball court and commentators took notice.
This time it was ESPN's Doris Burke doing play-by-play as LeBron knocked over a Blazers courtside waitress, helped her up and gave her a hug before continuing to dominate Portland.
With the win, the Lakers kept pace with the Milwaukee Bucks for the best record in NBA, 20-3. James finished with 31 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds. Anthony Davis had 39 on 21 field goal attempts. The Blazers dropped to 9-14 on the season. At least someone was nice to their servers.