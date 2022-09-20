LeBron James Would Look Good Bald
There's a picture floating around with LeBron James sporting a clean-shaven head and if we've learned anything from the internet, it's that there's a very small chance it's a real photo and is far more likely to be viral marketing for some podcast you won't listen to. But that's not really the point here. The point is that James has been fighting the good fight against a receding and thinning hairline for many years and as a result has become an easy target for some downright mean people. Because let me tell you, when you get into your upper-30s and have a mess of kids running around, there are much bigger fish to fry than whatever is going on in the lettuce department.
So let's focus on something positive. This new look — real or otherwise — would really work for James. He looks good. And just as physically imposing as every before. If he keeps the beard he'll channel strong first baseman/designated hitter vibes.
Sure, it would be an adjustment. The talking heads will say he'll never pull it off as handsomely as Michael Jordan did.
Hopefully this little stunt will remind James he has options. When the time comes to ultimately come home, he knows there's no weird skull thing to worry about. Some guys really have it all.