LeBron James Might Come For Kelly Loeffler's WNBA Team Next
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 6, 2021, 10:05 AM EST
LeBron James is a great basketball player, but first and foremost at this point in his life, he is a business. He builds schools and community centers. He sells sneakers and pizzas. He makes movies and TV shows. One of the few things that isn't in his portfolio is a sports team. Now, through the magic of the 2020-2021 election season, he may have an ownership goal - the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA, currently owned by soon-to-be former US Senator Kelly Loeffler.
Loeffler has no place in the WNBA, let alone polite American society. Loeffler dumped stocks after being briefed on COVID-19 and then fought against relief for Americans affected by it. Players on the Dream and across the league openly campaigned for her opponent in the Georgia Senate race. The league's only reason to hesitate to force her to sell is that they needed her money.
With James and whoever he wants to enlist, money is no concern. It would be win-win for the WNBA. They no longer have to hear about Loeffler and they get the biggest basketball star in the world involved with their league.
Don't slow down now, sports.