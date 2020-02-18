LeBron James Weighs in on Astros Cheating Scandal, Rips Rob Manfred
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 18 2020
LeBron James has become the latest voice to weigh in on the Houston Astros cheating scandal and took the opportunity to rip MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.
Check this out:
Manfred is getting ripped from all sides after the way he handled Houston's sing-stealing scandal. Now he's got the NBA's biggest star weighing in as well.
Will this criticism change anything? Absolutely not. But the increasing pressure on Manfred could lead to stiffer punishments for similar issues down the road.
James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will kick off the second half of their season against the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Friday.