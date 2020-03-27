LeBron James Assures Richard Jefferson ESPN Can't Fire Him Because He's LeBron's Friend
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 27 2020
LeBron James appeared on the latest edition of the Road Trippin' Podcast with former teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. LeBron should have been playing in Cleveland yesterday, but instead he was stuck home watching Jefferson ask his kids for White Claws on Zoom. Jefferson's corresponding tweet summed up the feelings of every parent in America.
Asked what kind of warm-up LeBron and the NBA would need to restart the season and complete the playoffs, LeBron's answer actually appeared to shock Jefferson and Frye.
One and a half to two weeks of a training camp followed by five to 10 games. That's a least a month for the best player. It looks like Channing and RJ might be more interested in just rolling the balls out if they were still playing. The NBA might be more likely to do what LeBron thinks is best. And they aren't the only ones.
When Jefferson joked that ESPN shouldn't fire him for something he said during the podcast, LeBron chimed in to say that ESPN can't fire him because he's LeBron's friend. That would be great news to Jefferson if he wasn't so damn good at his job.