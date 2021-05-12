Anthony Davis and LeBron James Trolled Spike Lee After the Lakers Beat the Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks, 101-99, on Tuesday night. Talen Horton-Tucker hit the game-winner with 20 seconds left and the Knicks came up empty on their final possession. As the horn sounded, Anthony Davis went over to the courtside seats to get a better look at Spike Lee. He was joined by LeBron James in having a laugh and taunting the Knicks superfan.
Seems a little rude, really. Lee flew out from New York, bought an expensive ticket and this is the welcome he gets from his hosts? This is exactly why I don't sit courtside at NBA games.
As for the Lakers... well, they're now one game behind both the Trail Blazers and Mavericks with three games remaining. LeBron James will reportedly return tonight for a game against Houston. Then they finish the season on Saturday and Sunday with games against the Pacers and Pelicans.
It certainnly looks like the Lakers are in a pretty good spot right now compared to any of the many times this season where it looked like they were doomed. Only time will tell, but there is currently reason for optimism.