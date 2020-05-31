LeBron James, Anthony Davis and J.R. Smith Went For a Bike Ride, Then Smith Had His Own Adventure
By Stephen Douglas | May 31 2020
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and J.R. Smith went for a bike ride on Saturday afternoon. A fan driving by caught the trio on camera. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are quite a sight on bicycles, as well as excellent role models who wear helmets.
It doesn't look like free agent J.R. Smith is wearing a helmet. Later in the day, Smith went to a protest with Jordan Clarkson.
That's when he apparently saw someone break a window in his truck. He chased him down a "whooped his ass."
Quite a day for Smith, 34, who last played with the Cavaliers during the 2018-2019 season. If and when the season resumes, it will be interesting to see if any playoff teams consider bringing him in for a workout.