LeBron James' Ankle Looks Just Fine
LeBron James has missed 25 of the Los Angeles Lakers' last 27 contests due to a high ankle sprain suffered back in March. The team has missed him dearly as they've stumbled in the standings and will require some luck to stay out of the play-in tournament.
James returned today for the Lakers' second-to-last game of the season. Getting some momentum going, however little, is crucial for The King and his team's chances at defending their title.
As a fan of basketball, I am pleased to report that LeBron looks just fine. He hammered down an alley-oop from Dennis Schroder only six minutes into their matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
The playoffs will be significantly more fun with a healthy LeBron James. The highest seed the Lakers can reach is six, so it will be an extremely difficult path to the Finals no matter what. Watching him try to take on everyone who stands in his way is one of the highest forms of entertainment in the NBA.
So far, so good on that front.